Museveni Visits South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

In a high-level diplomatic move, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived in South Sudan, signaling a mission of reconciliation in light of escalating regional tensions. His visit marks the highest-profile effort since recent clashes shook the country.

Though Museveni's public remarks in Juba steered clear of directly mentioning the increasing regional crisis, they punctuated a week of mediation endeavors by the African Union and other regional entities intent on quelling the unrest.

Both Museveni and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir pledged to focus discussions on political developments and bolster bilateral relations. This visit is set against the backdrop of historical conflicts, UN warnings, and a recent deployment of Ugandan troops in South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)