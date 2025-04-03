Left Menu

Museveni Visits South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni visited South Sudan following recent political tension and the arrest of the vice president, Riek Machar. His visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations in a bid to prevent a return to civil war while mediation efforts by regional bodies continue.

In a high-level diplomatic move, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived in South Sudan, signaling a mission of reconciliation in light of escalating regional tensions. His visit marks the highest-profile effort since recent clashes shook the country.

Though Museveni's public remarks in Juba steered clear of directly mentioning the increasing regional crisis, they punctuated a week of mediation endeavors by the African Union and other regional entities intent on quelling the unrest.

Both Museveni and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir pledged to focus discussions on political developments and bolster bilateral relations. This visit is set against the backdrop of historical conflicts, UN warnings, and a recent deployment of Ugandan troops in South Sudan.

