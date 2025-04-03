Explosive Incident in Amsterdam Raises Alarm
A car explosion in Amsterdam's Dam Square is suspected to be a suicide attempt by a 50-year-old Dutchman, who was arrested for arson. Police investigate the incident while keeping all scenarios open. Recent events have heightened security concerns in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:12 IST
On Thursday, a dramatic car explosion in Amsterdam's central Dam Square has led authorities to believe it was an attempted suicide by a 50-year-old Dutchman, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson.
Police released statements indicating the possibility still exists for other scenarios, but evidence, including camera footage, strongly pointed to self-harm.
Images circulating on social media depict the suspect in burning attire, with responders rushing to extinguish the flames. This incident follows a recent stabbing attack in the same area, keeping tensions high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balochistan Universities Shift to Online Learning Amid Security Concerns
Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovery Sparks Security Concerns in Samba
EU Redefines Defence Spending Amid Rising Security Concerns
IPL match between KKR and LSG on April 6 to be shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati following security concerns on Ram Navmi day: CAB.
IPL Match Relocation: KKR vs LSG Game Moved to Guwahati Amid Security Concerns