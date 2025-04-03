Explosive Incident in Amsterdam Raises Alarm

On Thursday, a dramatic car explosion in Amsterdam's central Dam Square has led authorities to believe it was an attempted suicide by a 50-year-old Dutchman, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson.

Police released statements indicating the possibility still exists for other scenarios, but evidence, including camera footage, strongly pointed to self-harm.

Images circulating on social media depict the suspect in burning attire, with responders rushing to extinguish the flames. This incident follows a recent stabbing attack in the same area, keeping tensions high.

