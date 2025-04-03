China Capitalizes on USAID's Transition in Africa
China is attempting to take advantage of the restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on the African continent. General Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, noted that China is trying to replicate USAID programs as responsibilities shift to the State Department.
This development comes as the capabilities of USAID are increasingly integrated under the State Department. Langley highlighted that as this transition occurs, China actively seeks to benefit.
Lawmakers were informed that several programs originally initiated by the U.S. are being mirrored by the Chinese Communist Party, according to Langley.
