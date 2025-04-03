China Capitalizes on USAID's Transition in Africa

China is positioning itself to exploit the restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development in Africa, according to General Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command. Langley made the statement on Thursday, emphasizing China's strategic moves on the continent.

This development comes as the capabilities of USAID are increasingly integrated under the State Department. Langley highlighted that as this transition occurs, China actively seeks to benefit.

Lawmakers were informed that several programs originally initiated by the U.S. are being mirrored by the Chinese Communist Party, according to Langley.

