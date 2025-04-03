Left Menu

China Capitalizes on USAID's Transition in Africa

China is attempting to take advantage of the restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on the African continent. General Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, noted that China is trying to replicate USAID programs as responsibilities shift to the State Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:12 IST
China Capitalizes on USAID's Transition in Africa
China is positioning itself to exploit the restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development in Africa, according to General Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command. Langley made the statement on Thursday, emphasizing China's strategic moves on the continent.

This development comes as the capabilities of USAID are increasingly integrated under the State Department. Langley highlighted that as this transition occurs, China actively seeks to benefit.

Lawmakers were informed that several programs originally initiated by the U.S. are being mirrored by the Chinese Communist Party, according to Langley.

