Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP Over Controversial Waqf Bill
Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the Union government and BJP for allegedly targeting Waqf board lands with the new amendment bill. While opposing the bill, Thackeray accused BJP of creating religious divides, questioning its impact on Hindus, and called for transparency.
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), launched a scathing attack on the Union government's approach to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it poses a threat to lands owned by temples, churches, and gurdwaras after targeting Waqf properties.
At a recent press conference, Thackeray accused the BJP of aligning with industrial interests over public welfare and criticized the saffron party's divisive tactics, stating they've shifted from focusing on economic prosperity to inciting religious issues.
Despite acknowledging elements of the bill as beneficial, Thackeray insisted on transparency and challenged BJP's motives, daring leaders to assess their policies' alignment with their claimed values of inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
