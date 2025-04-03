Debate Heats Up Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill in India: Concerns Over Minority Rights and Property Claims
Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party urged the government to respect all religions and avoid authoritarian governance. During discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, he highlighted minority concerns over property rights. Congress member Singhvi warned against potential governmental overreach on Waqf properties, sparking a heated debate on minority rights.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav urged the government to ensure respect for all religions and avoid steering India towards a totalitarian state. Yadav emphasized the significant minority population in India, particularly Muslims, and warned against perceived injustices.
Discussion over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saw Yadav highlight a growing distrust among minorities, citing incidents in Uttar Pradesh as examples of ongoing religious discrimination. He cautioned that future appeasement attempts might fail if current perceptions of injustice persist.
Additionally, Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the Bill, asserting it favors government control over Waqf properties under adverse possession principles. Despite criticism, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda supported the Bill, praising measures to prevent property misuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deputy CM Predicts Downfall of Samajwadi Party in 2027 Polls
Yogi Adityanath Strikes Back at Samajwadi Party: A Clash Over Cows and Cultural Heritage
Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debates on Property Rights
Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Receives Threat from Alleged Bishnoi Gang Member
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Property Rights Debate