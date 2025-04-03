Debate Heats Up Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill in India: Concerns Over Minority Rights and Property Claims

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav urged the government to ensure respect for all religions and avoid steering India towards a totalitarian state. Yadav emphasized the significant minority population in India, particularly Muslims, and warned against perceived injustices.

Discussion over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saw Yadav highlight a growing distrust among minorities, citing incidents in Uttar Pradesh as examples of ongoing religious discrimination. He cautioned that future appeasement attempts might fail if current perceptions of injustice persist.

Additionally, Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the Bill, asserting it favors government control over Waqf properties under adverse possession principles. Despite criticism, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda supported the Bill, praising measures to prevent property misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)