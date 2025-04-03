BIS Annual Convention Highlights Collaboration with Academia for Sustainable Future

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently hosted its Annual Convention for Deans and Heads of Departments (HoDs) from partner institutions, bringing together 45 delegates from 32 institutions in Goa. This two-day event, focused on "Sustainability through Standards," served as a key platform for discussing environmental and ecological challenges and the role of standardization in addressing them. The event featured insightful discussions, technical sessions, and the unveiling of new initiatives designed to foster sustainability and strengthen collaborative efforts between academia and BIS.

Opening Remarks and the Role of Academia in Sustainability

Shri Praveen Khanna, Deputy Director General (Southern Region) of BIS, delivered a thought-provoking welcome address, emphasizing the vital role of academic institutions in the development of national and international standards. He noted that universities and research institutions are crucial for driving innovation and creating standards that reflect emerging environmental challenges. The collaboration between BIS and academic bodies is therefore pivotal in crafting solutions that have a meaningful, lasting impact on sustainability efforts.

In his address, Shri Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardization-II), stressed that standardization is the cornerstone of sustainability. "Standardization is the foundation of sustainability. By collaborating with academia, we can develop research-driven standards that address environmental challenges and create a lasting impact for future generations," he remarked. He went on to introduce the newly established Environment and Ecology Department (EED), which consolidates various BIS standardization activities into a dedicated division. Since its inception, the EED has played a vital role in issuing close to 100 standards through nine specialized committees, each focused on critical environmental and ecological areas.

Focus on Key Areas: Standardization in Environmental Management

The convention included in-depth technical sessions that showcased the ongoing initiatives within the Environment and Ecology Division Council (EEDC). This council comprises eight expert panels that work across a range of pressing environmental issues, including Air Quality Management, Water Quality Management, Waste Management, Environmental Monitoring, Sustainable Habitat, Sustainable Agriculture, Circular Economy, and Biodiversity & Ecosystem. The aim of these panels is to formulate effective standards that address the most urgent environmental concerns, ensuring that both public and private sectors have the necessary frameworks to act responsibly and sustainably.

One of the key sessions was led by Dr. Alok Sinha from IIT Dhanbad, who emphasized the urgent need for more precise and comprehensive standards in areas like air and water quality management. Similarly, Dr. Anju Singh from IIM Mumbai highlighted the role of academia in driving the research necessary to fill the gaps in current standards, particularly concerning sustainable agriculture and circular economy principles. Ms. Shabnam Bassi from the GRIHA Council also shared her insights on the importance of improving the environmental monitoring standards and promoting energy-efficient building designs.

Key Discussions: Addressing Gaps and Innovations in Sustainability Standards

Throughout the event, participants were encouraged to engage in interactive discussions, utilizing the "Know Your Standards" feature on the BIS Care App. This tool allowed delegates to evaluate existing standards and identify emerging gaps that could be addressed through new standardization efforts. Some of the primary topics discussed included:

Waste Management & Recycling: Finding effective ways to reduce waste generation and increase recycling rates.

Water Quality & Management: Addressing the challenges of water scarcity and ensuring the sustainability of water resources.

Sustainable Construction & Materials: Promoting the use of green building materials and sustainable construction practices.

Environmental Monitoring & Pollution Control: Advancing technologies and techniques for better environmental monitoring and pollution control.

Green Energy & Climate Change Mitigation: Developing standards that support the transition to renewable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions.

Health & Safety Standards: Integrating sustainability into health and safety standards, particularly in industrial and urban environments.

Campus & Industrial Sustainability: Exploring strategies to make educational and industrial campuses more sustainable.

A Step Forward: Digital Solutions and Collaborative Tools

On the second day of the convention, delegates were given a hands-on demonstration of BIS's digital solutions. This included the unveiling of the Academic Dashboard, an online platform designed to enable partner institutions to access BIS standards, submit research projects, and actively participate in technical committees. This initiative is aimed at enhancing collaboration with academic bodies by offering them an easy-to-use portal to interact with ongoing standardization efforts.

Furthermore, BIS showcased its digital tools for downloading and providing feedback on draft standards. These tools empower institutions and professionals to contribute to the international standardization process, ensuring that India’s standards reflect the latest global research and best practices.

The Role of Standards in Sustainable Finance

A special session led by Shri Ritesh Baranwal, Director of Finance at BIS, explored the critical link between standardization and sustainable finance. He highlighted how the establishment of robust financial frameworks can support environmental sustainability initiatives. Through standardized practices in finance, investments can be better aligned with sustainability goals, thus attracting more funds into green projects and climate action initiatives.

Strengthening BIS's Commitment to Sustainability

The BIS Annual Convention underscored the organization's commitment to collaborating with academic institutions to develop standards that address pressing environmental and ecological challenges. As the country continues to grapple with climate change, biodiversity loss, and resource depletion, BIS's efforts to create research-driven, practical standards are more important than ever. By facilitating partnerships between experts, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders, BIS aims to build a future that is more sustainable, equitable, and resilient to the challenges posed by environmental degradation.

As India advances towards achieving its climate goals, the BIS Annual Convention serves as a critical reminder of the importance of standardization in fostering a sustainable future for generations to come.