Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Terrorists in Majalta Forest Belt

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have launched a robust search operation to apprehend two suspected terrorists spotted in the Majalta forest belt. The suspected individuals reportedly took food and a mobile phone from a family in the region, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Deputy Inspector General of the Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, confirmed the sightings near the Chor Panjuan area, which borders Kathua. He detailed the ongoing deployment of security forces over the past eight days, with additional units dispatched as the suspects are believed to be hiding in the dense forests.

Meanwhile, a parallel operation in Kathua has been ongoing for 12 days to track down three terrorists believed to have infiltrated the region. Security agencies have intensified their efforts, setting up ambushes and cracking down on those supporting terrorist activities.

