Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Terrorists in Majalta Forest Belt
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have initiated a search operation after two suspected terrorists were spotted in the Majalta forest belt. These individuals allegedly stole food and a phone from a village family, leading authorities to dispatch additional forces to the area.
Deputy Inspector General of the Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, confirmed the sightings near the Chor Panjuan area, which borders Kathua. He detailed the ongoing deployment of security forces over the past eight days, with additional units dispatched as the suspects are believed to be hiding in the dense forests.
Meanwhile, a parallel operation in Kathua has been ongoing for 12 days to track down three terrorists believed to have infiltrated the region. Security agencies have intensified their efforts, setting up ambushes and cracking down on those supporting terrorist activities.
