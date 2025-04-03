Left Menu

Punjab Police Constable Dismissed for Heroin Possession Amid Anti-Drug Drive

A woman constable in Punjab was dismissed after being arrested with 17.71 grams of heroin. This arrest is part of the state's 'Yudh Nasheian Virudh' anti-drug campaign. The constable, active on Instagram with her SUV, was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Punjab Police has terminated the services of a woman constable following her arrest for heroin possession. The arrest occurred in Bathinda district, where police seized 17.71 grams of heroin from Amandeep Kaur.

The operation was part of the ongoing state-driven initiative, 'Yudh Nasheian Virudh,' aimed at tackling the drug menace in the region. Enforcement involved coordinated efforts between local police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

Kaur, formerly with Mansa police, was discovered in possession of the narcotics near the Badal flyover following a tip-off. Subsequent to her arrest, Mansa SSP Bhagirath Meena officially dismissed her from service, reinforcing the state government's tough stance against drug-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

