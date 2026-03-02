Navi Mumbai's 'Nasha Mukt' Campaign Destroys Crores Worth of Narcotics
As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai' campaign, narcotic substances valued at Rs 18.63 crore were destroyed. The campaign, aimed at eradicating drugs, has led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of substances worth Rs 38.45 crore in total. Officials continue to strengthen enforcement operations.
Narcotic substances worth Rs 18.63 crore were incinerated on Monday under the 'Nasha Mukt (Drug Free) Navi Mumbai' initiative, according to a top police official.
The drugs, seized in 55 separate cases, were destroyed at the Mumbai Waste Management Company in Panvel, following all necessary legal procedures, as stated by police commissioner Milind Bharambe and accompanying authorities.
In an intensified crackdown, authorities dismantled a network operated by a gang from Punjab, leading to the arrest of 33 individuals, including the alleged ringleader Sahibsingh Joginder Singh, and the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 4.20 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
