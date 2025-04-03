Left Menu

Furniture Businessman Robbed in Daring Street Attack

A furniture businessman was reportedly robbed of Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone by three unidentified assailants who rendered him unconscious. The incident occurred near his home after visiting a friend's showroom. Police have registered a case and are investigating to apprehend the culprits.

Gurugram | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:39 IST
A shocking robbery unfolded as a furniture businessman was reportedly robbed of Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone by three unidentified men, as confirmed by local authorities. The audacious crime took place Tuesday night, near the victim's residence, shortly after he visited a friend's showroom.

According to police reports, Kapil Saini, a furniture dealer from Rajiv Nagar East, was attacked while walking home. The assailants rendered him unconscious and made off with the cash and phone. Saini later gained consciousness, managed to reach home, and informed the police.

The case has been registered at Sector 14 police station under pertinent sections of law. Investigators are diligently working to identify and apprehend the culprits, as efforts to recover the stolen items continue.

