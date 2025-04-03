Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Orders CCTV Installation on Purnagiri Route Amid Taxi Dispute

The Uttarakhand High Court has instructed the installation of CCTV cameras between Thuligad and Bhairav Mandir on the Purnagiri route. This order, stemming from a petition by the Purnagiri Taxi Association, aims to address compliance issues regarding restrictions and charges imposed by a local taxi operation Samiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:39 IST
Uttarakhand HC Orders CCTV Installation on Purnagiri Route Amid Taxi Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras between Thuligad and Bhairav Mandir along the Purnagiri route, to monitor vehicular traffic. The directive was issued to Champawat's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) amid allegations of non-compliance with the court's previous orders.

The Purnagiri Taxi Association filed a petition claiming that the Boom Mandir Taxi Sanchalan Samiti, controlling taxi operations through a zila panchayat tender, imposed limitations on taxi numbers and charged non-affiliated taxis ₹1,000 to use the route. They accused local authorities of colluding with the Samiti.

The court order emphasized preserving footage from the new CCTV installations and expected a compliance report by April 9. A previous writ petition was disposed of based on the zila panchayat's assurance, but ongoing issues prompted fresh legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025