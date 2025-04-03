Uttarakhand HC Orders CCTV Installation on Purnagiri Route Amid Taxi Dispute

The Uttarakhand High Court has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras between Thuligad and Bhairav Mandir along the Purnagiri route, to monitor vehicular traffic. The directive was issued to Champawat's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) amid allegations of non-compliance with the court's previous orders.

The Purnagiri Taxi Association filed a petition claiming that the Boom Mandir Taxi Sanchalan Samiti, controlling taxi operations through a zila panchayat tender, imposed limitations on taxi numbers and charged non-affiliated taxis ₹1,000 to use the route. They accused local authorities of colluding with the Samiti.

The court order emphasized preserving footage from the new CCTV installations and expected a compliance report by April 9. A previous writ petition was disposed of based on the zila panchayat's assurance, but ongoing issues prompted fresh legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)