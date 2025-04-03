Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill: Sharmila Accuses Naidu of Betraying Muslims
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy condemns Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's support of the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing him of betraying Muslims. She claims his actions threaten Muslim authority and vows opposition. A delegation has pressed for urgent reforms on several social issues.
In a heated accusation, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy labeled Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a 'traitor' to the Muslim community, following his party's backing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.
Sharmila criticized Naidu's iftar party as a politically motivated gesture, suggesting that his support for the Waqf Bill undermines Muslim authority by appointing non-Muslims to the Waqf Board and rerouting cases to the High Court.
She alleged that these amendments are meant to weaken Muslim representation by seizing Waqf properties and bypassing community control. Sharmila vowed that her party would resist these amendments, accusing Naidu and his allies of compromising secularism for political gain.
