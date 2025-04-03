Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill: Sharmila Accuses Naidu of Betraying Muslims

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy condemns Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's support of the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing him of betraying Muslims. She claims his actions threaten Muslim authority and vows opposition. A delegation has pressed for urgent reforms on several social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:52 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill: Sharmila Accuses Naidu of Betraying Muslims
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated accusation, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy labeled Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a 'traitor' to the Muslim community, following his party's backing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Sharmila criticized Naidu's iftar party as a politically motivated gesture, suggesting that his support for the Waqf Bill undermines Muslim authority by appointing non-Muslims to the Waqf Board and rerouting cases to the High Court.

She alleged that these amendments are meant to weaken Muslim representation by seizing Waqf properties and bypassing community control. Sharmila vowed that her party would resist these amendments, accusing Naidu and his allies of compromising secularism for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025