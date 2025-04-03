Rajnath Singh Highlights Technological Advancements, Research & Excellence at AMC Raising Day

At the 261st Raising Day celebrations of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) held at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantt. On April 3, 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh praised the AMC for its exceptional contributions to medical innovation and healthcare delivery in the Armed Forces. In his address, he emphasized the vital importance of continuing the adoption of advanced technological practices to ensure the quality of healthcare services provided to the country’s soldiers.

Recognizing the ongoing transformation of the global medical sector, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted the need for AMC to stay ahead of the curve in integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance healthcare delivery. While acknowledging the AMC’s current adoption of AI in various areas and its active role in pioneering medical research, Shri Rajnath Singh urged the Corps to remain vigilant in tracking and implementing evolving practices. He pointed out that breakthroughs in medical technology are continuous and must be embraced to ensure that the forces receive world-class healthcare.

One of the critical areas Shri Rajnath Singh focused on was the incorporation of simulator-based training. He suggested that this approach, where medical expertise is refined through machine-based learning, could significantly enhance the proficiency of AMC personnel. In addition to technological advancements, the Raksha Mantri also recommended setting up more research and training centers. These centers, he said, would serve as platforms for soldiers to refine their skills and become experts in specialized medical procedures, improving overall health service delivery.

In line with his vision for a forward-thinking AMC, Shri Rajnath Singh also advocated for the development of dual-use technologies. These technologies, he pointed out, have the potential to serve both defense and civilian sectors, enabling cross-sectoral benefits and contributing to the overall technological growth of the country. He also emphasized the importance of civil-military convergence in the defense technology sector, urging AMC to explore avenues that benefit both the Armed Forces and the broader population. He commended the Corps for collaborating with leading academic and research institutions such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and various medical organizations globally.

As part of his remarks, Shri Rajnath Singh called for an expansion of AMC’s outreach beyond India’s borders. He stressed the need for the Corps to explore training opportunities for medical professionals from developing and underdeveloped nations. Such initiatives, he noted, would bolster India's reputation in military diplomacy and establish the country as a leader in defense and military medical services on the global stage.

In his speech, Raksha Mantri praised the AMC for its significant role in reforming India’s military health services. He highlighted the improvements made in both infrastructure and services, as well as the success of new policies and their implementation. Underlining the importance of medical readiness in combat situations, Shri Rajnath Singh spoke about the introduction of Advanced Mobile Surgical Units and Rapid Response Medical Teams, which have enhanced the medical support available during operations. The implementation of Indigenous Trauma Management Systems and AI-powered medical triage systems, he said, has significantly improved emergency response times and patient care, making life-saving medical interventions faster and more effective.

Additionally, Shri Rajnath Singh acknowledged that the AMC’s services extend beyond active-duty personnel, with ongoing efforts dedicated to the well-being of ex-servicemen and their families. The Raksha Mantri emphasized that the work of AMC is integral to the holistic care of those who have served the nation, and its commitment to ensuring quality healthcare for all is commendable.

A key moment in the ceremony was the recognition of exceptional medical performance. Raksha Mantri presented the prestigious Raksha Mantri Trophy, which acknowledges the outstanding contributions to healthcare within the Armed Forces. This year, the trophy for the best hospital in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for 2024 was awarded to INHS Asvini, Mumbai, while Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, Haryana, received the award for second-best hospital. These accolades stand as a testament to the AMC’s unwavering commitment to excellence in medical care, showcasing its ongoing pursuit of superior healthcare standards for the Armed Forces.

Shri Rajnath Singh also took a moment to appreciate the leadership within the AMC, especially highlighting the remarkable role of Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin. As the first female Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Vice Admiral Sarin has been a trailblazer for women in the military. Raksha Mantri lauded her for steering AMC towards higher standards of medical excellence and for increasing the participation of women in the medical field.

The event was attended by several senior dignitaries, including Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, DGAFMS Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, and numerous other civil and military officials. The presence of these esteemed leaders underscored the importance of the occasion and the collective commitment to strengthening military health services.

In conclusion, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh’s address underscored AMC’s crucial role in not only supporting the health of the Armed Forces but also in advancing the sector through technological innovation, research, and strategic collaboration. His message of integrating the latest technology, prioritizing skill development, and fostering international cooperation will continue to guide AMC as it pursues excellence in medical care for the nation’s defenders.