Operation Brahma: Indian Army's Lifeline in Mandalay Earthquake Crisis

Chief Minister U Myo Aung thanked the Indian Army's field hospital team for their crucial assistance following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar. The relief mission, Operation Brahma, has provided vital medical aid as over 3,000 people remain affected, with the Indian team performing numerous surgeries and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:04 IST
In the aftermath of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, the Chief Minister of Mandalay, U Myo Aung, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army's medical team on Thursday. The team, operating under 'Operation Brahma', has been instrumental in providing essential healthcare services to the injured in Mandalay.

The natural disaster, which struck last week, has seen casualties rise to over 3,000, leaving the region in a state of turmoil. Rescuers are diligently searching for signs of life amid the rubble, while the Indian Army's swift response has brought some relief to those affected.

During his visit to the field hospital, Chief Minister Aung acknowledged the Indian contingent's unwavering commitment. The medical team has notably performed 23 critical surgeries and numerous investigations, showcasing India's solidarity with Myanmar during this challenging period.

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

