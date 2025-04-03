Operation Brahma: Indian Army's Lifeline in Mandalay Earthquake Crisis

In the aftermath of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, the Chief Minister of Mandalay, U Myo Aung, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army's medical team on Thursday. The team, operating under 'Operation Brahma', has been instrumental in providing essential healthcare services to the injured in Mandalay.

The natural disaster, which struck last week, has seen casualties rise to over 3,000, leaving the region in a state of turmoil. Rescuers are diligently searching for signs of life amid the rubble, while the Indian Army's swift response has brought some relief to those affected.

During his visit to the field hospital, Chief Minister Aung acknowledged the Indian contingent's unwavering commitment. The medical team has notably performed 23 critical surgeries and numerous investigations, showcasing India's solidarity with Myanmar during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)