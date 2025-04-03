Pentagon's Potential Restructuring of U.S. Military Command Raises Concerns

The Pentagon's internal discussions about possibly restructuring the U.S. military's organizational framework, including surrendering the leadership of NATO forces in Europe, have sparked concern among lawmakers. U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli highlighted potential challenges during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Cavoli, the top U.S. general in Europe, cautioned about the complexities of merging U.S. military commands in Europe and Africa, a move he deemed a substantial undertaking due to an added responsibility over numerous countries. The idea of ceasing the tradition of U.S. military officials leading NATO also raises questions about nuclear command and the role of non-U.S. military officials.

Senator Eric Schmitt critiqued Europe's defense spending and questioned the Supreme Allied Commander role's perpetuity with an American general. The potential restructuring coincides with Europe's concerns about NATO's future, especially amid fluctuating U.S. foreign policy and its implications on the continent's peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)