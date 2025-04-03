Debate Intensifies Over Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Polarization or Reform?

The debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill continues to create waves in the Rajya Sabha, with opposition leaders fiercely contesting its provisions. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, condemned the bill as an unconstitutional move to seize properties belonging to the Muslim community, suggesting that the government is pushing an agenda of discord.

During discussions, Kharge expressed concerns over the NDA government's alleged ambitions to centralize control, possibly transferring Muslim lands to corporate allies. He stressed the importance of maintaining national harmony and urged the withdrawal of what he deemed an ill-conceived piece of legislation.

Backed by multiple opposition parties, leaders accused the government of compromising secularism through the bill, describing it as a divisive tactic that undermines minorities' rights. The contentious nature of the bill underscores the polarizing dynamics at play in its proposed governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)