Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Polarization or Reform?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked intense debate in the Rajya Sabha, with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the government of attempting to seize Muslim properties under the guise of reform. Kharge emphasized that the bill is unconstitutional, urging its withdrawal for peace and harmony in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:21 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Polarization or Reform?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill continues to create waves in the Rajya Sabha, with opposition leaders fiercely contesting its provisions. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, condemned the bill as an unconstitutional move to seize properties belonging to the Muslim community, suggesting that the government is pushing an agenda of discord.

During discussions, Kharge expressed concerns over the NDA government's alleged ambitions to centralize control, possibly transferring Muslim lands to corporate allies. He stressed the importance of maintaining national harmony and urged the withdrawal of what he deemed an ill-conceived piece of legislation.

Backed by multiple opposition parties, leaders accused the government of compromising secularism through the bill, describing it as a divisive tactic that undermines minorities' rights. The contentious nature of the bill underscores the polarizing dynamics at play in its proposed governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025