Left Menu

Temple Tragedy: Court Acquits Trust Officials in Indore Collapse Case

In a case related to the collapse of the illegally constructed Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore, which claimed 36 lives, the city court acquitted two senior trust officials due to insufficient evidence. The tragedy, which occurred during Ram Navami celebrations, highlighted lapses in government record-keeping and municipal oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:37 IST
Temple Tragedy: Court Acquits Trust Officials in Indore Collapse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal ruling, a city court in Indore acquitted two senior officials of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust. The decision comes two years after a tragic temple collapse claimed the lives of 36 devotees, sparking widespread discussion about structural safety and legal oversight.

The temple, constructed illegally over an old stepwell, collapsed on March 30, 2023, amid Ram Navami celebrations, resulting in significant loss of life. Following court proceedings, defence lawyer Raghvendra Singh Bais announced the acquittal of the accused officials, citing a lack of evidence presented in court.

With the prosecution's case relying on testimonies from 33 witnesses, including government officials, the ruling raised critical questions about municipal accountability and raised concerns over documentation and urban planning protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025