Temple Tragedy: Court Acquits Trust Officials in Indore Collapse Case
In a case related to the collapse of the illegally constructed Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore, which claimed 36 lives, the city court acquitted two senior trust officials due to insufficient evidence. The tragedy, which occurred during Ram Navami celebrations, highlighted lapses in government record-keeping and municipal oversight.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal ruling, a city court in Indore acquitted two senior officials of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust. The decision comes two years after a tragic temple collapse claimed the lives of 36 devotees, sparking widespread discussion about structural safety and legal oversight.
The temple, constructed illegally over an old stepwell, collapsed on March 30, 2023, amid Ram Navami celebrations, resulting in significant loss of life. Following court proceedings, defence lawyer Raghvendra Singh Bais announced the acquittal of the accused officials, citing a lack of evidence presented in court.
With the prosecution's case relying on testimonies from 33 witnesses, including government officials, the ruling raised critical questions about municipal accountability and raised concerns over documentation and urban planning protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
