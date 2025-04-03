Trump Ordered to Pay Over $820,000 in Legal Costs Over Discredited Dossier
A British judge ruled US President Donald Trump must pay over $820,000 in legal fees to Orbis Business Intelligence, which Trump sued over an incriminatory dossier. The claims involved alleged misconduct in Russia, which Trump denies. The judge ruled the case was likely to fail.
In a recent legal development, a British court has mandated US President Donald Trump to cover legal expenses exceeding 625,000 pounds, equivalent to over $820,000, for Orbis Business Intelligence. This ruling follows Trump's unsuccessful lawsuit against the UK firm over allegations detailed in a controversial dossier.
Orbis, led by former intelligence officer Christopher Steele, compiled the dossier which alleged potentially compromising conduct by Trump in Russia, claims vehemently denied by the president. Trump's legal battle, asserting violations of British data protection laws, was dismissed earlier this year.
The presiding Judge Karen Steyn deemed the lawsuit "bound to fail," partly due to Trump's delayed litigation. Subsequently, Judge Jason Rowley detailed the financial obligations Trump now faces, including daily interest at 12 percent, following non-payment of an initial installment.
