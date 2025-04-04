Left Menu

India Calls for Climate Equity at BRICS Meeting

India emphasized the necessity for sufficient funding from developed countries to enable developing nations to meet climate targets, at the BRICS Environment Ministers' meeting. Highlighting the inadequacy of proposed financial aid, India called for climate justice and equitable resource distribution, urging BRICS nations to support ambitious climate actions.

During the BRICS Environment Ministers' meeting in Brasilia, India highlighted the urgent need for developed nations to provide sufficient financial and technological support to developing countries. The statement comes as part of India's advocacy for climate justice and equitable resource distribution ahead of the UN climate conference.

According to India, the proposed annual funding of USD 300 billion by 2035 falls short of the required USD 1.3 trillion needed for developing nations to effectively meet climate targets. Emphasizing the importance of COP30, hosted in Brazil, India called for a concerted effort to focus on adaptation and resilience measures.

India also urged BRICS nations to ensure equitable use of the world's carbon budget and leverage their scientific expertise to address common environmental challenges. With expanded membership, BRICS is positioned to influence global sustainable development agendas, particularly in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

