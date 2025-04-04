Courtroom Clash: Trump Administration and the Venezuelan Deportation Controversy

A U.S. District judge has questioned whether the Trump administration breached a court mandate to stop the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, a move under scrutiny due to its reliance on a historical law. Judge James Boasberg's orders were given under the premise of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

The saga intensifies as two deportation flights en route to El Salvador may have defied this order, prompting Democratic concerns over the administration's adherence to court rulings. Post-deportation, the administration was criticized for possible non-compliance, with President Trump demanding Boasberg's impeachment, leading to a notable retort from Chief Justice John Roberts.

The administration, via the Justice Department, argued these deportations occurred pre-ruling, emphasizing executive power in foreign matters. Meanwhile, lawyers for the Venezuelan migrants insist the restraint aimed to avoid foreign handovers, emphasizing misidentification concerns tied to cultural tattoos misinterpreted as gang affiliations.

