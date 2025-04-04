Left Menu

Drone Strike Chaos: Kharkiv on Fire

A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv has set fires in residential areas, injuring at least 28 individuals, with one reported fatality. The relentless attacks have become a frequent hardship for the city, which has remained a consistent target since the early stages of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:52 IST
Drone Strike Chaos: Kharkiv on Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in raging fires across an apartment block and a private residence late on Thursday night. At least 28 people have been reported as injured, local officials confirmed.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov took to the Telegram messaging app to report one fatality in the Novobavarskyi district incident, with 29 injuries reported. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed 28 injuries, including a child, though he did not mention any deaths.

The city of Kharkiv has endured numerous nighttime aerial assaults this week, with the most recent strike adding to its history of being targeted since Russian forces receded from Kyiv to focus on Ukraine's eastern front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025