Drone Strike Chaos: Kharkiv on Fire
A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv has set fires in residential areas, injuring at least 28 individuals, with one reported fatality. The relentless attacks have become a frequent hardship for the city, which has remained a consistent target since the early stages of the conflict.
A devastating Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in raging fires across an apartment block and a private residence late on Thursday night. At least 28 people have been reported as injured, local officials confirmed.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov took to the Telegram messaging app to report one fatality in the Novobavarskyi district incident, with 29 injuries reported. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed 28 injuries, including a child, though he did not mention any deaths.
The city of Kharkiv has endured numerous nighttime aerial assaults this week, with the most recent strike adding to its history of being targeted since Russian forces receded from Kyiv to focus on Ukraine's eastern front.
(With inputs from agencies.)
