Tensions Rise as South Korea Faces Political Upheaval

Tensions escalated in South Korea as police apprehended a protester accused of shattering a police bus window. This incident occurred in the wake of the Constitutional Court's ruling to oust impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the unrest prompted Acting President Han Duck-soo to issue an urgent directive aimed at preserving public security.

Han reaffirmed a strict no-violence policy during this period of political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)