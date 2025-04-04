Tensions Rise as South Korea Faces Political Upheaval
A protester was arrested in South Korea for breaking a police bus window amid political turmoil. The arrest follows the Constitutional Court's decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. Acting President Han Duck-soo emphasized maintaining public order, pledging zero tolerance for violence.
Tensions escalated in South Korea as police apprehended a protester accused of shattering a police bus window. This incident occurred in the wake of the Constitutional Court's ruling to oust impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.
According to Yonhap News Agency, the unrest prompted Acting President Han Duck-soo to issue an urgent directive aimed at preserving public security.
Han reaffirmed a strict no-violence policy during this period of political instability.
