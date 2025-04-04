Left Menu

Quad Nations Unite for Substantial Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

The Quad nations—India, Australia, Japan, and the US—pledged over USD 20 million for humanitarian assistance post-Myanmar earthquake. They are providing relief supplies, medical teams, and collaborating with ASEAN to ensure effective aid distribution. The earthquake highlighted the Quad's commitment to regional stability and disaster response.

Quad Nations Unite for Substantial Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Quad countries, consisting of India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, have pledged over USD 20 million in humanitarian assistance to aid recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

In a collaborative effort, relief supplies and emergency medical teams are being deployed to assist those affected, as noted in their joint statement. The Quad partners are working closely with ASEAN to ensure effective distribution of aid.

This disaster underscores the Quad's long-standing commitment to regional stability and humanitarian response, re-emphasizing their cooperative roots that trace back to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

