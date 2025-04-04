India Extends Aid to Myanmar in Wake of Catastrophic Earthquake

In a crucial meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt condolences to Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing over the calamitous earthquake that claimed thousands of lives.

Prime Minister Modi assured the Myanmarese leader that India is committed to providing extensive aid, underscoring operations like Brahma, where military hospitals are deployed in affected regions.

The summit serves as a platform for strengthening ties, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations, disaster management, and regional connectivity. Myanmar, integral to BIMSTEC, engages with global nations as it grapples with earthquake recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)