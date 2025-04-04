China and EU Unite Against Trade Protectionism

In a strategic move to reinforce global trade stability, China's Vice Minister of Commerce, Ling Ji, articulated a commitment to collaborate with the European Union. This announcement was made during a meeting with Hungarian counterparts, as reported by state media on Friday.

The focus of this partnership is to uphold a rules-based multilateral trading system, which Ling Ji highlighted as essential in counteracting the uncertainty brought on by U.S. tariffs. The vice minister emphasized the importance of international cooperation in fostering an equitable trading environment.

Furthermore, Ling Ji underscored China's resolve to stand with the European bloc against protectionism, unilateralism, and bullying. This united front was discussed at the China-Hungary Economic Joint Committee meeting in Budapest, signaling a strong alliance in the pursuit of fair global trade practices.

