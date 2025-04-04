Govt Unveils Revamped Disability Strategy with Broad Community Involvement

The New Zealand Government has taken a major step toward strengthening support and opportunities for disabled New Zealanders, as Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston announced the launch of a refreshed Disability Strategy with a newly appointed set of working group members. The initiative, overseen by the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha, aims to address long-standing challenges across five critical sectors: education, employment, health, housing, and justice.

The announcement signals a fresh, collaborative approach to policy development, with strong input from the disabled community itself. According to Minister Upston, there was an overwhelming response to calls for participation, with Whaikaha receiving nearly 350 expressions of interest from individuals across the country. The final working groups include 26 selected members, including representatives from the disabled community, industry experts, and key government agencies.

“This strong response from the disability community reflects a deep commitment to shaping a more inclusive Aotearoa,” said Minister Upston. “The level of engagement has been incredibly heartening, and I am confident this will lead to meaningful change.”

Each of the five working groups will be chaired by an experienced leader in their respective fields:

Education – Grant Cleland

Employment – Lorraine Toki

Health – Dr. Josephine Herman

Housing – Daniel Clay

Justice – Paul Gibson

The strategy refresh comes in response to sobering statistics that highlight ongoing inequities for disabled New Zealanders. Data from the latest Stats NZ Household Disability Survey shows that while approximately 1 in 6 New Zealanders identify as disabled, many still face disproportionate barriers, particularly in employment, housing, and education.

“A key focus must be on employment,” Upston emphasized. “Three-quarters of unemployed disabled people want to work. That statistic alone tells us we need to do more to create accessible job opportunities and eliminate discrimination in the workplace.”

She also pointed out that disabled people, like all New Zealanders, aspire to live fulfilling lives—participating in their communities, making their own choices, and achieving independence.

The new strategy is intended to be both ambitious and grounded in lived experiences. For the first time, the Government is using a co-design process to build the framework, involving disabled people from the outset rather than seeking feedback after the fact. This ensures that the final document will reflect the true priorities, perspectives, and challenges of the community it is designed to serve.

Whaikaha Chief Executive Paula Tesoriero welcomed the momentum: “This is a crucial opportunity to reset our national direction. We’re listening closely and working alongside the disability community to build something transformative.”

Once the draft strategy is developed, it will be released for public consultation later in 2025, providing another opportunity for the wider disabled community and their supporters to review and contribute feedback. After final revisions, the strategy will be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

Minister Upston said she looks forward to seeing the working groups’ recommendations and is optimistic that this new strategy will help deliver lasting improvements. “The refreshed Disability Strategy represents not just a plan, but a promise to do better—together.”

Whaikaha will continue to provide updates throughout the year as progress unfolds.