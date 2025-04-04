Construction Kicks Off on Melling Transport Project to Improve Hutt Valley

The highly anticipated Melling Transport Improvements project on State Highway 2 (SH2) in the Hutt Valley is set to commence this year, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the region’s infrastructure. Minister of Transport, Chris Bishop, confirmed that the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has signed the delivery contract with AECOM and Fletcher Construction, who will oversee the construction phase of this critical project.

This long-awaited project promises to be transformational for Lower Hutt, addressing multiple long-standing issues such as congestion, safety, and limited transport options. The upgrades aim to ease traffic flow, provide safer commuting, and enhance public transport access, all of which will stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

“The Melling project is not just about building a new interchange or bridge; it’s about reshaping the future of the Hutt Valley. It will have a lasting impact on the daily lives of thousands of people who travel through Lower Hutt every day,” said Minister Bishop. “This is a project of critical importance for the city’s future, and its completion will be a game-changer for residents and businesses alike.”

New Grade-Separated Interchange and Bridge Over Hutt River

One of the central features of the project is the construction of a new grade-separated interchange and a bridge over the Hutt River. This bridge will replace the current Melling Bridge, which has long been a bottleneck for traffic, causing delays for both commuters and freight. Over 40,000 vehicles pass through this intersection daily, making it one of the busiest and most congested in Lower Hutt.

The new bridge will help alleviate congestion and significantly improve travel times for drivers and freight carriers. It will also include enhanced infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, making it safer and more accessible for active transport users. In addition to improving connectivity, the project will provide better access to public transport, with the relocation of the train station to the south of its current location. The new station will feature park-and-ride facilities to accommodate an increase in train and bus users.

A Key Part of the RiverLink Programme

The Melling project is one component of the broader RiverLink programme, a major initiative that aims to boost the region’s flood resilience and protect it from the impacts of severe weather events. The RiverLink programme is a collaborative effort between NZTA, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Hutt City Council, with a total budget of approximately $1.5 billion. Of this, NZTA will contribute around $1 billion, including costs for construction, property acquisition, design, consenting, and demolition.

This integrated programme not only addresses transport issues but also focuses on enhancing the region’s flood protection capabilities, improving urban revitalisation, and boosting environmental sustainability. The Melling Transport Improvements project is therefore seen as a vital element of a broader vision for a more connected, resilient, and sustainable Hutt Valley.

Budget Challenges and Savings

While the scale of the project is ambitious, it has not been without its challenges, particularly from a financial standpoint. However, through close collaboration with AECOM and Fletcher Construction, NZTA has managed to reduce the costs of the project by approximately $200 million. These savings were achieved through value engineering and cost management measures, ensuring that the project remains within budget while delivering maximum value to the community.

In recognition of these efforts, the government has approved additional Crown funding to support the delivery of the Melling Transport Improvements project, further ensuring that it stays on track despite the complexities involved.

City Link Bridge and Public Transport Enhancements

An exciting addition to the Melling project is the construction of the City Link Bridge, which will connect the Lower Hutt city centre with the relocated train station. This new bridge will provide crucial access to better public transport options, helping to unlock new housing opportunities and facilitating greater connectivity within the city. The City Link Bridge will be delivered by Hutt City Council as part of the RiverLink programme and will be supported by Infrastructure Acceleration Funding (IAF) from the government.

These public transport improvements are expected to drive significant change in the way people move around the city, reducing reliance on private cars, easing congestion, and making it easier for residents to access services and work opportunities.

A Bright Future for the Hutt Valley

Construction on the Melling Transport Improvements project is expected to start later this year, with the aim of completing the interchange and bridge by 2031. The demolition of the old Melling Bridge will follow in 2032. This ambitious timeline will see the project unfold in several stages, with key milestones reached along the way.

Minister Bishop expressed confidence that the project will bring significant benefits to the region. “Once completed, the Melling Transport Improvements project will greatly benefit motorists, freight operators, and commuters traveling to, through, and from Lower Hutt,” he said. “We are looking forward to the positive changes it will bring to the Hutt Valley, and we are committed to ensuring the project is delivered as efficiently as possible.”

The project’s early stages are focused on finalising the detailed design and preparing for construction. NZTA will continue to work closely with all partners, including local councils and iwi groups, to ensure that the project proceeds smoothly and that the community remains informed and engaged throughout the process.

“This is a win for the people of Lower Hutt, and I want to thank everyone involved in bringing this project to fruition. It’s been a long time coming, and today is a great day for the region,” Minister Bishop concluded.

The Melling Transport Improvements project is a crucial investment in the Hutt Valley’s infrastructure, and its successful delivery will shape the region’s future for years to come.