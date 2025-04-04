Diplomatic Shift: India's PM Meets Bangladesh's Interim Leader

India's prime minister engaged in crucial talks with Bangladesh's interim government head during a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday. This marked their first meeting since the ouster of former Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina last year, as per a statement from Bangladesh's government press office.

Historically robust under Hasina's leadership, the diplomatic relations between the two South Asian neighbors have notably suffered. The deterioration began when Hasina fled Bangladesh in August, amidst widespread student-led demonstrations.

The former premier's decision to seek refuge in India has further impacted bilateral ties, prompting high-level diplomatic discussions to address the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)