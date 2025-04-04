UN Report Names Dozens of Officials Behind Nicaragua's Systematic Repression

The UN Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua has released a landmark report that for the first time identifies over 50 government, military, and ruling party officials who are directly responsible for severe human rights violations in Nicaragua. This extensive investigation, backed by a combination of interviews, verified documentation, and confidential sources, provides chilling details of the systematic and escalating repression under the regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo.

The 234-page report paints a disturbing picture of an authoritarian state apparatus, detailing the institutional structures and command chains through which these officials have carried out egregious acts of violence and oppression. Among the violations documented are arbitrary detentions, torture, extrajudicial executions, the persecution of independent civil society, and media censorship. It also highlights the ongoing campaigns of denationalization and the illegal confiscation of private property, further cementing the regime’s control over the populace.

One of the most significant revelations in the report is the role of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo in consolidating their power. Following a controversial constitutional reform in February 2025, they assumed the title of “co-presidents,” centralizing control over all branches of government. The report explains how the couple has co-opted the state to further their political agenda, blurring the lines between the ruling party and the government itself.

Jan-Michael Simon, the Chair of the Human Rights Experts Group, stated, “For the first time, we are revealing how dozens of individuals are connected to the human rights violations and crimes that have occurred over the years. This report exposes the anatomy of a governing system that has weaponized every arm of the state against its own people.” Simon's comments reflect the central finding of the report: the repression is not a series of isolated incidents, but part of a deliberate, coordinated state policy designed to stifle dissent and maintain power at all costs.

Ariela Peralta, one of the expert members of the Group, further elaborated on this idea, noting, “What we uncovered is a tightly coordinated system of repression, extending from the presidency down to local officials. These are not random or isolated incidents – they are part of a well-orchestrated strategy carried out by identifiable actors in a defined chain of command.”

This report is part of a broader international effort to hold the Nicaraguan government accountable for its actions. It outlines specific individuals within the government, military, and ruling party who are directly involved in or have enabled human rights abuses. The report offers a clear roadmap for action, naming those responsible and detailing the structures and evidence necessary for legal action and accountability. According to Reed Brody, another member of the Group, “This report is a roadmap for justice. States, prosecutors, and international institutions now have the names, the structures, and the evidence needed to pursue accountability.”

The list of named individuals, which was shared confidentially with the Nicaraguan government, has yet to be addressed by the authorities in Managua. In a defiant move, the Nicaraguan government withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council just a day before the main report was to be presented in February 2025. This withdrawal, which effectively cuts off cooperation with the Council’s mechanisms, signals the regime’s continued resistance to international scrutiny and accountability.

Human rights organizations and international advocates have called for urgent measures in response to the findings of the report. The Group of Experts has urged the international community to take concrete actions, including the implementation of legal actions, the imposition of targeted sanctions on individuals named in the report, and enhanced support for the victims and civil society groups struggling under the regime’s oppression.

This report marks a critical moment in the ongoing fight for human rights and justice in Nicaragua. With specific names, connections, and detailed evidence now available, the international community is urged to use this information to ensure that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.