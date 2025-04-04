South Korean Presidential Aides Offer Resignations Following Court Ruling
Senior aides to South Korea's president, including the chief of staff, have reportedly offered their resignations. This follows a pivotal decision by South Korea's Constitutional Court to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. The political atmosphere remains tense as the nation faces this leadership transition.
In a significant political development, senior aides to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have reportedly tendered their resignations.
The resignations, including that of the chief of staff, follow a landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court to remove President Yoon from office, marking a critical juncture in South Korea's political landscape.
The move underscores the political turbulence within the nation, as the leadership responds to this unexpected judicial decision.
