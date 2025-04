Diplomatic Tensions: India-Canada Relations Strained by Extremist Elements

India-Canada relations have hit a rough patch, attributed to Canada's permissiveness towards secessionist and extremist activities, as emphasized by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

The statement came from Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a Lok Sabha inquiry into actions taken by India amidst the diplomatic rift. Singh reiterated India's demand for Canada to act against anti-India elements within its borders.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to maintain dialogue with Canada to address concerns of foreign interference and criminal activities, while rejecting recent Canadian allegations against India. Hope remains for reconciliation built on mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)