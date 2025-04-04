Public Consultations for 2025 Ward Delimitation Process in Mpumalanga

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, recently launched a crucial series of public consultations aimed at facilitating the ward delimitation process in preparation for the 2025 municipal elections. The event, which took place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, marked the official commencement of the Municipal Demarcation Board’s (MDB) public consultation process. This initiative is set to engage communities nationwide regarding the adjustment of municipal ward boundaries ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE).

Importance of the Ward Delimitation Process

The Ward Delimitation Process plays a pivotal role in ensuring that municipal ward boundaries are accurately adjusted to reflect demographic changes within local communities. These adjustments are essential for fair representation in local government and contribute to effective governance. Hlabisa emphasized that public participation is integral to the process, empowering communities to influence the way they are represented at the municipal level. This ensures that local policies and services better align with the diverse needs, values, and perspectives of the communities they serve.

The Minister underscored that the ward delimitation process is not merely a technical task. It is an opportunity for transformation, where communities can shape their local government structure. He stressed that the timely completion of this process is critical for the success of the 2026 Local Government Elections, as it will lay the foundation for effective governance in South Africa’s municipalities.

Minister Hlabisa’s Keynote Address

In his keynote address at the event, Minister Hlabisa highlighted the significant impact that proper ward delimitation has on the lives of citizens. He called on all stakeholders, including citizens, political parties, civil society, and local authorities, to provide maximum support to the MDB. He emphasized that the success of this process relies heavily on the active participation of the public, which will ensure that ward boundaries are drawn in a manner that reflects demographic realities and promotes social cohesion.

“Wards are the building blocks of local governance,” said Hlabisa. “They are where citizens directly engage with their elected representatives and where community needs are identified and addressed. The process of delimitation is not just a procedural task, but a transformative opportunity to strengthen democracy, inclusivity, and service delivery.”

Community Empowerment Through Public Participation

The Minister further emphasized that the ward delimitation process is a chance to foster social cohesion among communities. He urged citizens, especially the youth, traditional leaders, and other community structures, to actively engage in the public consultations that will take place in provinces across the country from April to June 2025. He expressed hope that this widespread participation would lead to greater trust and empowerment among the communities, as they will have a say in determining how their municipal wards are shaped.

“This is a process of democracy in action,” Hlabisa continued. “It gives South Africans an opportunity to have a voice in shaping the boundaries of their wards, ensuring that they are accurately represented in local governance. The more engaged our communities are, the more effective and inclusive our local governments will be.”

The Role of the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB)

The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) is the independent authority tasked with defining municipal boundaries and overseeing the ward delimitation process. The MDB will work closely with CoGTA and other stakeholders to ensure that the public consultations are well-organized and that the final ward boundaries reflect both demographic changes and the needs of the local communities.

According to the department, the importance of the MDB’s role is enshrined in Section 154 of the South African Constitution, which mandates that any electoral system involving ward representation must be overseen by an independent authority. This guarantees that the delimitation process is free from political interference and carried out in accordance with national legislation and prescribed procedures.

Nationwide Consultations to Finalize Ward Delimitations

The public consultation process is expected to take place across all nine provinces from April to June 2025. This nationwide initiative aims to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to voice their opinion on how their municipal ward should be configured. By the end of October 2025, the MDB is expected to finalize the ward boundaries and hand them over to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in preparation for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The department believes that the success of the process will hinge on the full participation of South African communities. The more inclusive and representative the consultations are, the more accurately the final ward boundaries will reflect the diverse makeup of local communities.

The Path Forward

Minister Hlabisa concluded his address by reiterating the importance of the ward delimitation process for the future of South African democracy. “The work we are doing today will have long-term implications for the effectiveness of local governance in this country,” he said. “By ensuring that the voices of all communities are heard and that ward boundaries are properly drawn, we are building a stronger, more inclusive democracy for the future.”

The Minister’s call for widespread public engagement was echoed by various speakers at the event, who stressed that the success of the ward delimitation process depends on the active involvement of all stakeholders. As the consultations move forward, it is expected that the final outcome will be a set of municipal ward boundaries that not only reflect demographic shifts but also promote better service delivery, enhanced local governance, and greater social cohesion.

The launch of the public consultations marks the beginning of an essential journey towards achieving fair representation and effective governance in South Africa’s municipalities. As the process unfolds, it will empower citizens to take an active role in shaping the future of their communities, fostering a sense of ownership and inclusion in the governance process. Through active participation, the 2025 Ward Delimitation Process promises to be a transformative step towards achieving a more democratic, inclusive, and prosperous South Africa.