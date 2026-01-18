Ponnani's Maritime Dream: New Shipyard Set to Transform Malabar Coast

A prominent shipbuilding yard is on the horizon at Ponnani port, officials revealed, marking a new chapter in the Malabar region's development.

The proposed facility will operate under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the tender process already completed, setting the stage for future construction endeavors.

Spanning approximately 29 acres on the western flank of the Ponnani Fishing Harbour, this project is to be overseen by the Kerala Maritime Board. It aims to become the second shipyard in the state following Kochi, with an official partnership agreement anticipated in the upcoming fortnight.

Included in the strategic developments is a shipbuilding training institute, and cargo operations set to commence post-inauguration. The initial phase will prioritize small vessel construction with an adjoining wharf at the estuary, backed by a Rs 200 crore investment.

Subsequent phases will introduce large vessel production, projected to entail an investment nearing Rs 1,000 crore over the next decade.

This ambitious initiative strives to establish Ponnani as a leading state shipbuilding hub after Kochi, offering job opportunities for an estimated 1,000 individuals.

With plans for relocating existing fish-drying units to the harbour's eastern side, local authorities encourage community cooperation, as emphasized by P Nandakumar, MLA, underscoring the importance of the community's role in facilitating seamless project execution.

