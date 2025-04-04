Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Transparency
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, passed in India's Parliament, aims to improve transparency and accountability within Waqf Boards. Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, lauded the move as a historic step under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The bill seeks to better manage Waqf properties and promote social welfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through both Houses of Parliament marks a significant stride towards ensuring justice and transparency, said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday.
Kalyan praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA administration's dedication to resolving long-standing issues concerning Waqf Boards.
Passed after extensive debates, the bill aims to improve management of Waqf properties, enhance transparency, and ensure benefits for the needy, including representation for Muslim women on Waqf Boards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Young Feminists Demand Transformative Action at CSW69: A Call for Accountability, Inclusion, and Systemic Reform
Delhi Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability Among Bureaucrats
Call for Structured Debate on Judicial Accountability Sparks Rajya Sabha Discussion
Narendra Modi govt gave befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical, air strike within 10 days of attacks in Uri and Pulwama: Amit Shah in RS.
Police Accountability Under Fire: Controversy in Punjab Assembly