Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Transparency

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through both Houses of Parliament marks a significant stride towards ensuring justice and transparency, said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday.

Kalyan praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA administration's dedication to resolving long-standing issues concerning Waqf Boards.

Passed after extensive debates, the bill aims to improve management of Waqf properties, enhance transparency, and ensure benefits for the needy, including representation for Muslim women on Waqf Boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)