Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Transparency

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, passed in India's Parliament, aims to improve transparency and accountability within Waqf Boards. Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, lauded the move as a historic step under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The bill seeks to better manage Waqf properties and promote social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:23 IST
Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Transparency
The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through both Houses of Parliament marks a significant stride towards ensuring justice and transparency, said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday.

Kalyan praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA administration's dedication to resolving long-standing issues concerning Waqf Boards.

Passed after extensive debates, the bill aims to improve management of Waqf properties, enhance transparency, and ensure benefits for the needy, including representation for Muslim women on Waqf Boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

