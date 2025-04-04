Tensions Flare in Sambhal: Arrests at Shahi Jama Masjid
Authorities detained three men in Delhi for attempting Hindu rituals at Shahi Jama Masjid. The individuals sought to conduct a havan, but police intervened, citing public order concerns. The incident revives tensions from previous violence over a disputed site, with officials vowing firm action against disruptions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The police detained three individuals in Delhi on Friday for allegedly attempting to perform Hindu rituals, including a havan and puja, at the Shahi Jama Masjid, according to officials.
Heavy security presence at the mosque was already in place for Friday prayers. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the arrests and stated that action would be taken against those disturbing the peace.
Past incidents of violence related to the mosque have kept tensions high, with authorities emphasizing strict measures against communal disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Emotional Appeals and Justice Sought in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Over Police Actions
Swift Police Action Halts Rs 1.49 Crore Cyber Fraud
BJP's Battle in Bengal: Protests Erupt Over Police Action
Call for Communal Harmony Amid Controversial Remarks from Officer
Communal Harmony Preserved Amid Mosque Blast in Maharashtra