Tensions Flare in Sambhal: Arrests at Shahi Jama Masjid

Authorities detained three men in Delhi for attempting Hindu rituals at Shahi Jama Masjid. The individuals sought to conduct a havan, but police intervened, citing public order concerns. The incident revives tensions from previous violence over a disputed site, with officials vowing firm action against disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:29 IST
The police detained three individuals in Delhi on Friday for allegedly attempting to perform Hindu rituals, including a havan and puja, at the Shahi Jama Masjid, according to officials.

Heavy security presence at the mosque was already in place for Friday prayers. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the arrests and stated that action would be taken against those disturbing the peace.

Past incidents of violence related to the mosque have kept tensions high, with authorities emphasizing strict measures against communal disruptions.

