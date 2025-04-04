Tensions Flare in Sambhal: Arrests at Shahi Jama Masjid

The police detained three individuals in Delhi on Friday for allegedly attempting to perform Hindu rituals, including a havan and puja, at the Shahi Jama Masjid, according to officials.

Heavy security presence at the mosque was already in place for Friday prayers. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the arrests and stated that action would be taken against those disturbing the peace.

Past incidents of violence related to the mosque have kept tensions high, with authorities emphasizing strict measures against communal disruptions.

