Fake Cop Nabbed: Impostor Caught with Fake ID and Illegal Arms

In Ballia district's Nagra police station area, authorities arrested a man posing as a sub-inspector on Friday. The man, identified as Amit Kumar Yadav, was found with a fake identity card, illegal pistol, cartridges, and a photograph in police attire.

Ballia SP Omvir Singh reported that during a routine check near a fire station on Gaura Madanpura road, the suspect was intercepted and searched by police officials. Yadav admitted to using a police uniform and fake identification to intimidate people for personal gain.

The police uncovered a white Hyundai Creta car and a toy gun alongside the other incriminating items in Yadav's possession. Investigations continue as officials gather more details on his activities.

