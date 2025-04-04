Fake Cop Nabbed: Impostor Caught with Fake ID and Illegal Arms
A man was arrested in Ballia district for impersonating a sub-inspector. The police seized a fake ID, an illegal pistol, and cartridges. The suspect, Amit Kumar Yadav, used the uniform and ID to intimidate people. A car and toy gun were also found in his possession.
In Ballia district's Nagra police station area, authorities arrested a man posing as a sub-inspector on Friday. The man, identified as Amit Kumar Yadav, was found with a fake identity card, illegal pistol, cartridges, and a photograph in police attire.
Ballia SP Omvir Singh reported that during a routine check near a fire station on Gaura Madanpura road, the suspect was intercepted and searched by police officials. Yadav admitted to using a police uniform and fake identification to intimidate people for personal gain.
The police uncovered a white Hyundai Creta car and a toy gun alongside the other incriminating items in Yadav's possession. Investigations continue as officials gather more details on his activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)