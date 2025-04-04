Left Menu

Fake Cop Nabbed: Impostor Caught with Fake ID and Illegal Arms

A man was arrested in Ballia district for impersonating a sub-inspector. The police seized a fake ID, an illegal pistol, and cartridges. The suspect, Amit Kumar Yadav, used the uniform and ID to intimidate people. A car and toy gun were also found in his possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:04 IST
Fake Cop Nabbed: Impostor Caught with Fake ID and Illegal Arms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ballia district's Nagra police station area, authorities arrested a man posing as a sub-inspector on Friday. The man, identified as Amit Kumar Yadav, was found with a fake identity card, illegal pistol, cartridges, and a photograph in police attire.

Ballia SP Omvir Singh reported that during a routine check near a fire station on Gaura Madanpura road, the suspect was intercepted and searched by police officials. Yadav admitted to using a police uniform and fake identification to intimidate people for personal gain.

The police uncovered a white Hyundai Creta car and a toy gun alongside the other incriminating items in Yadav's possession. Investigations continue as officials gather more details on his activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025