Woman Posing as Doctor Nabbed for AIIMS Jewellery Heist

A 43-year-old woman from Ghaziabad was arrested for masquerading as a doctor to steal jewellery and cash from the AIIMS hostel. Utilizing her medical credentials and a doctor's coat for deception, she gained access to unlocked rooms. Significant stolen items have been recovered by police.

Updated: 04-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old woman has been apprehended for posing as a doctor and committing jewellery thefts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hostel, officials confirmed on Friday.

Hailing from Ghaziabad, the accused possessed a diploma in medical laboratory technology and a Bachelor's degree in Science. Despite her credentials, she resorted to crime, exploiting lax security to target dormitory rooms.

Police unearthed her scheme using extensive surveillance footage and identified her via a scooter she operated. A raid on her Ghaziabad residence led to her arrest and the recovery of most stolen items, including a substantial portion of the jewellery and cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

