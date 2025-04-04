Woman Posing as Doctor Nabbed for AIIMS Jewellery Heist
A 43-year-old woman from Ghaziabad was arrested for masquerading as a doctor to steal jewellery and cash from the AIIMS hostel. Utilizing her medical credentials and a doctor's coat for deception, she gained access to unlocked rooms. Significant stolen items have been recovered by police.
A 43-year-old woman has been apprehended for posing as a doctor and committing jewellery thefts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hostel, officials confirmed on Friday.
Hailing from Ghaziabad, the accused possessed a diploma in medical laboratory technology and a Bachelor's degree in Science. Despite her credentials, she resorted to crime, exploiting lax security to target dormitory rooms.
Police unearthed her scheme using extensive surveillance footage and identified her via a scooter she operated. A raid on her Ghaziabad residence led to her arrest and the recovery of most stolen items, including a substantial portion of the jewellery and cash.
