Woman Posing as Doctor Nabbed for AIIMS Jewellery Heist

A 43-year-old woman has been apprehended for posing as a doctor and committing jewellery thefts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hostel, officials confirmed on Friday.

Hailing from Ghaziabad, the accused possessed a diploma in medical laboratory technology and a Bachelor's degree in Science. Despite her credentials, she resorted to crime, exploiting lax security to target dormitory rooms.

Police unearthed her scheme using extensive surveillance footage and identified her via a scooter she operated. A raid on her Ghaziabad residence led to her arrest and the recovery of most stolen items, including a substantial portion of the jewellery and cash.

