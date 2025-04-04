KZN Police Arrest 11,780 Suspects, Recover Firearms and Drugs in March Operations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has made significant strides in its ongoing fight against crime, with a total of 11,780 suspects arrested in various operations throughout the month of March. These operations were designed to target a broad range of criminal activities, including contact crimes, drug offenses, and property-related crimes.

Major Arrests in Contact Crimes

The highest number of arrests was made in relation to contact crimes, with a total of 3,872 suspects taken into custody. This includes 219 individuals arrested for murder, 222 for attempted murder, and 160 for robberies involving aggravating circumstances. These robberies included high-stakes crimes such as house and business robberies, carjackings, and cash-in-transit heists. The SAPS has been intensifying efforts to combat violent crime in the region, leading to these substantial arrests.

Family Violence and Sexual Offences

The SAPS also highlighted the work of the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), which made significant inroads in addressing gender-based violence. A total of 248 individuals were arrested for rape, while 49 suspects were detained for sexual assault. These arrests underscore the SAPS’s commitment to tackling violence against women and children, which remains a top priority for the force.

Violent and Property-Related Crimes

In addition to violent crimes, the SAPS made substantial arrests for assault-related offenses, with 1,817 suspects apprehended for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A further 891 individuals were arrested for common assault, demonstrating the police's focus on curbing everyday violence.

Property-related crimes also saw a significant number of arrests. A total of 268 suspects were arrested for burglary at residential premises, while 55 were apprehended for stock theft, which led to the recovery of 33 cattle and 80 goats. In a separate operation targeting vehicle theft, 17 suspects were arrested for stealing motor vehicles.

Drug Seizures and Related Arrests

Drug-related crimes continue to be a focal point for the SAPS, with a total of 1,599 suspects arrested in connection with illegal substances. These arrests are part of the broader strategy to clamp down on the distribution and consumption of illicit drugs, which fuel a range of criminal activities across the province.

Road Safety and Traffic Violations

The police also placed a strong emphasis on road safety during their operations. A total of 512 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a significant concern for public safety. Additionally, 41 individuals were arrested for reckless and negligent driving, highlighting the SAPS's commitment to reducing road accidents and ensuring safer roads for all.

Dangerous Weapon Seizures and Future Plans

As part of ongoing efforts to remove dangerous weapons from the streets, the SAPS conducted stop-and-search operations that led to the recovery of 791 dangerous weapons. Among these, 716 were knives, which remain a common weapon of choice for criminals in the region. These operations are expected to be ramped up in April, with an increased police presence and visibility, especially during the Easter weekend, when the risk of crime traditionally spikes.

Continued Efforts to Combat Crime

The SAPS has stressed that its efforts will continue into April, with high police visibility and intensified operations planned across KwaZulu-Natal. The focus will remain on high-crime areas, and the force has pledged to maintain its proactive approach to curbing criminal activity. With the upcoming Easter weekend posing potential challenges in terms of crime, police have vowed to be vigilant in maintaining law and order.

The successful arrests and seizures made in March are a testament to the dedication and hard work of law enforcement in KwaZulu-Natal. The SAPS’s ongoing operations are crucial to creating a safer environment for the people of the province and continuing the fight against crime in all its forms.