Left Menu

Supreme Court Clamps Down on Concealment in Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court highlights a growing trend where individuals seeking bail or protective action are concealing their criminal history. Justices on the bench emphasize mandatory disclosure of criminal records in petitions to prevent misleading proceedings. The court warns against continuance of such practices, insisting on fair trial processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:38 IST
Supreme Court Clamps Down on Concealment in Bail Pleas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over an increasing trend of individuals concealing their criminal history while seeking bail or protection from coercive action. This concealment is often discovered only after the state files counter affidavits, revealing the true criminal antecedents of the accused.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan has mandated that individuals submitting special leave petitions must disclose their involvement in other criminal cases. Concealing such information can lead to dismissal of the petition and undermine the legal process.

The court has called for changes to rules ensuring comprehensive disclosure, thus safeguarding the integrity of judicial proceedings. The emphasis is on transparency to avoid misuse of judicial leniency and ensure justice is served without prejudice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025