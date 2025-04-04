Vatican Diplomacy: Gallagher and Lavrov's Call for Peace

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican's Foreign Minister, engaged in a crucial dialogue with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The focus was firmly on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Vatican disclosed in a timely statement released Friday.

The discussions covered the complex realities of the three-year-conflict, with a particular emphasis on strategies to cease military actions. In an attempt to deescalate tensions, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a limited truce in the previous month, particularly concerning energy infrastructure. Despite this, allegations of breaches have clouded the agreement.

Archbishop Gallagher reiterated the Vatican's commitment to humanitarian efforts, notably in the area of prisoner exchanges, demonstrating a continued dedication to easing the humanitarian crisis in the region.

