NATO Urges Russia on Ukraine Ceasefire

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has highlighted Russia's role in deciding the future of the Ukraine ceasefire efforts. His comments come after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Several European ministers voiced their opinions during the meeting, suggesting a deadline for Moscow to respond to a U.S. proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

However, Secretary-General Rutte did not commit to supporting the idea of imposing a deadline, leaving the matter open-ended for now.

