Left Menu

NATO Urges Russia on Ukraine Ceasefire

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized that the responsibility for negotiating a Ukraine ceasefire lies with Russia. During a meeting in Brussels with NATO foreign ministers, there was substantial discussion, though Rutte refrained from endorsing a set deadline for Moscow's response to the U.S. proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:51 IST
NATO Urges Russia on Ukraine Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has highlighted Russia's role in deciding the future of the Ukraine ceasefire efforts. His comments come after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Several European ministers voiced their opinions during the meeting, suggesting a deadline for Moscow to respond to a U.S. proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

However, Secretary-General Rutte did not commit to supporting the idea of imposing a deadline, leaving the matter open-ended for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025