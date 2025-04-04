NATO Urges Russia on Ukraine Ceasefire
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized that the responsibility for negotiating a Ukraine ceasefire lies with Russia. During a meeting in Brussels with NATO foreign ministers, there was substantial discussion, though Rutte refrained from endorsing a set deadline for Moscow's response to the U.S. proposal.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has highlighted Russia's role in deciding the future of the Ukraine ceasefire efforts. His comments come after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
Several European ministers voiced their opinions during the meeting, suggesting a deadline for Moscow to respond to a U.S. proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.
However, Secretary-General Rutte did not commit to supporting the idea of imposing a deadline, leaving the matter open-ended for now.
