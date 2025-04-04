Government Approves Rs. 18,658 Crore for Four Major Railway Projects in India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for four pivotal railway projects worth approximately Rs. 18,658 crore. These projects, set to enhance the connectivity and operational capacity of Indian Railways, will span across 15 districts in three states: Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. With a focus on improving freight and passenger transport, the new infrastructure will add approximately 1247 kilometers to the existing Indian Railways network.

The approved projects are as follows:

Sambalpur – Jarapda 3rd and 4th Line Jharsuguda – Sason 3rd and 4th Line Kharsia – Naya Raipur – Parmalkasa 5th and 6th Line Gondia – Balharshah Doubling

These developments are expected to significantly enhance the line capacity and improve operational efficiency, ensuring better mobility and service reliability. They address some of the most congested sections of Indian Railways, contributing to reduced operational delays and improved transit times for both passengers and goods.

A Vision for Infrastructure Development and Employment Generation

The initiatives are in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a "New India." The expansion of these railway lines is a critical step in making the region "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) by boosting local development and employment opportunities. With enhanced railway infrastructure, the local communities in these regions are expected to see a substantial increase in job creation, both directly and through various industrial activities.

The projects are part of the broader PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which emphasizes multi-modal connectivity. By promoting seamless and integrated transport, the government aims to improve the movement of people, goods, and services, thus contributing to India's economic growth.

Construction of 19 New Stations and Connecting Aspirational Districts

One of the significant benefits of these railway projects is the construction of 19 new stations, which will further boost accessibility for the population in rural and remote areas. This expansion is expected to enhance connectivity to two aspirational districts: Gadchiroli and Rajnandgaon. These districts, which are relatively underserved by transportation infrastructure, will now have more robust access to markets, education, and healthcare facilities.

The new lines will also connect approximately 3350 villages and benefit around 47.25 lakh (4.7 million) people, offering more mobility options and improving the overall quality of life for the inhabitants of these rural areas.

Promoting Industrial Growth and Sustainability

Among the notable projects is the Kharsia – Naya Raipur – Parmalkasa 5th and 6th Line, which will open direct connectivity to new regions such as Baloda Bazar. This area is expected to become a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the cement industry. The improved railway network will make it easier to transport goods like cement, iron ore, coal, and limestone, helping businesses expand and new industries establish themselves in the region.

Additionally, the enhanced railway routes will aid the transportation of various vital commodities such as agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, steel, and cement. The upgraded infrastructure will ensure more efficient transportation, which is expected to significantly reduce bottlenecks and improve the speed of deliveries.

Impact on Freight Traffic and Environmental Benefits

As a result of the capacity expansion, Indian Railways will be able to accommodate an additional 88.77 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) of freight traffic. This increase in freight capacity is expected to ease the burden on roadways, thereby promoting sustainable and energy-efficient transportation.

Indian Railways is already considered one of the most eco-friendly modes of transport. The increase in freight traffic via railways is anticipated to help reduce CO2 emissions by 477 Crore Kg. This is equivalent to the environmental benefits of planting 19 Crore trees. In addition, the use of railways for freight will reduce the country’s reliance on oil, with a forecasted saving of 95 Crore Litres of fuel.

The environmental and economic benefits of these projects are aligned with India's commitment to achieving its climate goals. Railways are seen as a cleaner, more efficient alternative to road transport, and the expansion of the network is expected to further reduce logistics costs across the country.

These new railway projects represent a significant leap forward in infrastructure development for India. They will not only improve the capacity and efficiency of Indian Railways but will also foster economic growth, environmental sustainability, and job creation. With direct benefits to both urban and rural areas, these projects embody the vision of a connected, self-reliant India, supporting Prime Minister Modi's mission of a "New India."