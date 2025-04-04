Threats and Tragedy: The Ongoing Saga of the Ghosalkar Murder Case
A man named Riyaz is charged with issuing a death threat to witness Lalchandra Pancham Pal in the high-profile Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case. Ghosalkar was killed during a live Facebook session. The threat was reportedly made in a WhatsApp group, triggering police action.
In a dramatic turn of events, a man allegedly issued a death threat to a key witness in the Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case, according to police sources. The accused, identified as Riyaz, allegedly made the threat via a WhatsApp group earlier this Tuesday.
The threat targeted Lalchandra Pancham Pal, a 60-year-old witness in the high-profile case that has attracted widespread attention. Pal filed the complaint that led to Riyaz being booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Ghosalkar, who was tragically shot dead in a 'Facebook Live' session last February, was the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar. The murder-suicide shocked the community and continues to unravel with further legal entanglements and threats, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing investigation.
