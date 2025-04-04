Govt. Expands Safe Accommodation for Women with New Working Women Hostels

The Government of India has reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, secure, and affordable hostel facilities for working women and those aspiring to join the workforce. This move is crucial in improving women's participation in the labor force, which is an essential step toward achieving the goal of ‘Women-Led Development.’ The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the socio-economic status of women across the country, facilitating their entry into various professional domains, including higher education and skill development programs.

Sakhi Niwas Scheme: A Step Toward Empowerment

The Sakhi Niwas Scheme, also known as the Working Women Hostel (WWH) initiative, is a demand-driven Centrally Sponsored Scheme that functions under the larger umbrella of Mission Shakti. This scheme is tailored to cater to the local needs and requirements of women by providing safe and conveniently located accommodation in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas. This ensures that women who are working or pursuing higher education or training can access affordable housing options that are secure and accessible.

One of the unique features of the Sakhi Niwas Scheme is its inclusion of daycare facilities for children. This provision is aimed at addressing the concerns of working mothers, enabling them to focus on their professional and educational pursuits while knowing their children are in a safe and nurturing environment. These hostels are designed to be functional and comfortable, ensuring that women have a conducive space to work or study without worrying about the well-being of their children.

Focus on Rental Assistance

Under this scheme, the government provides financial assistance on a rental basis, which aims to make these hostels financially viable and accessible for a wide range of women across the country. It is important to note that the component for new greenfield construction under this scheme has been discontinued, with focus now shifting towards expanding the availability of rental accommodation for women in the workforce.

Capital Investment for Greenfield Construction

Despite the discontinuation of new greenfield construction under the Sakhi Niwas Scheme, the Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance, has allocated Rs. 5000 crore for the greenfield construction of new Working Women Hostels in the financial year 2024-25. This funding comes under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and will benefit 28 states across the nation. These states have assessed their local needs and submitted proposals for new hostel constructions, which have been approved by the Programme Approval Board (PAB). This allocation demonstrates the government's focus on creating new infrastructure to meet the growing demand for safe and affordable accommodation for women workers.

Funding and Implementation

In response to the proposals submitted by the 28 states, the DoE has already released the first installment for the construction of these new hostels during the financial year 2024-25. These projects are expected to be completed over the next few years, with many of them slated to open by the end of 2025. The construction of these new facilities is expected to provide a substantial boost to the safety and well-being of working women across various regions.

Nirbhaya Fund Supports More Hostels

In addition to the Sakhi Niwas Scheme, the Empowered Committee under the framework of the Nirbhaya Fund has also appraised additional greenfield construction of Working Women Hostels. This includes proposals for the construction of seven new hostels in Uttarakhand, three in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Nagaland, one in Punjab, three in Tamil Nadu, and one for the University of Delhi. These new constructions are aimed at expanding the availability of secure living spaces for women in various states and institutions, ensuring that more women have access to facilities that support their professional and educational aspirations.

The Way Forward

As more women join the workforce and pursue higher education, the need for safe, affordable, and accessible accommodations will continue to rise. The Government's initiatives, through the Sakhi Niwas Scheme and other funding channels like the Nirbhaya Fund, represent significant strides in creating a supportive environment for women in the workforce. This ongoing expansion of infrastructure, along with the provision of daycare services, will help address some of the most pressing challenges faced by working women today.

The government's efforts to empower women by improving their access to safe accommodation and support facilities align with the broader vision of women-led development. By offering these critical services, the government is helping women overcome barriers to employment and education, thus ensuring that they have the tools and resources needed to thrive in today's competitive world. The commitment to providing these facilities is not only an investment in the future of women but also a step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Through continued investment and focus on addressing the specific needs of women, the Government aims to create a more conducive environment for women’s participation in all sectors of the economy.