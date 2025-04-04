Bold Decision: Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit
During a visit to Budapest, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Hungary's decision to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC). The move follows an ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the ICC, calling it politically driven.
In a controversial move, Hungary has declared its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move applauded by visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu's rare visit to Budapest follows the ICC issuing an arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban openly criticized the ICC, labeling it a political tool rather than an impartial legal body. Orban and Netanyahu, during their meeting, discussed potential next steps with ex-U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Hungary's ICC departure.
The decision has divided opinion within the European Union, as Hungary faces obligations to the ICC as a founding member. This development coincides with ongoing regional hostilities, following a Hamas-led attack on Israel, escalating tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
