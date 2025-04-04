Left Menu

Bold Decision: Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit

During a visit to Budapest, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Hungary's decision to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC). The move follows an ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the ICC, calling it politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:11 IST
Bold Decision: Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit
Benjamin Netanyahu

In a controversial move, Hungary has declared its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move applauded by visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu's rare visit to Budapest follows the ICC issuing an arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban openly criticized the ICC, labeling it a political tool rather than an impartial legal body. Orban and Netanyahu, during their meeting, discussed potential next steps with ex-U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Hungary's ICC departure.

The decision has divided opinion within the European Union, as Hungary faces obligations to the ICC as a founding member. This development coincides with ongoing regional hostilities, following a Hamas-led attack on Israel, escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025