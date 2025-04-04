Tragic Demise of UP Police Head Constable Raises Questions

In a tragic turn of events, Rajveer Singh, a head constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police, was discovered dead in his rented residence. Police officials revealed that Singh, who had been posted to the 'Dial 112' service in Agra, met with an untimely demise, allegedly through suicide.

On Friday morning, suspicions arose when neighbors noticed Singh had not exited his home and found it locked from the inside. Authorities were informed, leading to the discovery of Singh's body hanging inside, according to Superintendent of Police (City), Dr. Arvind Kumar.

Originally from Bulandshahr, Singh had dedicated over a decade to the police force since joining in 2011. The incident leaves a void in his family's life, with his wife, their son, and daughter surviving him. An investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)