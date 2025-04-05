Trump's NSA Shake-Up: A Political Loyalty Test?

President Donald Trump has abruptly dismissed Air Force Gen. Tim Haugh, the director of the National Security Agency (NSA), in a move that has drawn criticism and demands for clarification from lawmakers.

The dismissal, which also included Haugh's deputy Wendy Noble, raised alarms over political interference in national security appointments. The White House and Pentagon declined to comment, leaving the reasons for the sudden termination unclear.

Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, warn that this decision undermines national security leadership during a time of unprecedented cyber threats. The firings come at a time when personnel decisions are under intense scrutiny, and Trump faces mounting pressure to ensure cybersecurity competence within his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)