Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump Administration's Bid to Dismantle Inter-American Foundation

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the Inter-American Foundation, an independent agency aiding community development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The judge ruled that only the foundation's board has authority to remove its head, Sara Aviel, who was unlawfully dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:22 IST
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Bid to Dismantle Inter-American Foundation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the Inter-American Foundation, an independent agency responsible for distributing grant money to community development groups across Latin America and the Caribbean.

US District Judge Loren AliKhan ruled that the Trump administration lacked the authority to remove the head of the foundation, Sara Aviel, who was appointed by Congress's bipartisan nine-member board overseeing the agency. Despite an executive order signed by President Donald Trump targeting the foundation for cuts, Judge AliKhan emphasized that only the board had the power to fire its leader.

The court's decision comes amid broader White House attempts to shrink federal government size, which included firing all the foundation's board members and halting its grants. The judge found these actions unlawful, supporting plaintiffs who argued that the foundation's work in supporting women's rights and sustainable agriculture must continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025