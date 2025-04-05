Judge Halts Trump Administration's Bid to Dismantle Inter-American Foundation
A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the Inter-American Foundation, an independent agency aiding community development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The judge ruled that only the foundation's board has authority to remove its head, Sara Aviel, who was unlawfully dismissed.
A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the Inter-American Foundation, an independent agency responsible for distributing grant money to community development groups across Latin America and the Caribbean.
US District Judge Loren AliKhan ruled that the Trump administration lacked the authority to remove the head of the foundation, Sara Aviel, who was appointed by Congress's bipartisan nine-member board overseeing the agency. Despite an executive order signed by President Donald Trump targeting the foundation for cuts, Judge AliKhan emphasized that only the board had the power to fire its leader.
The court's decision comes amid broader White House attempts to shrink federal government size, which included firing all the foundation's board members and halting its grants. The judge found these actions unlawful, supporting plaintiffs who argued that the foundation's work in supporting women's rights and sustainable agriculture must continue.
