U.S. Reasserts Control Over Panama Canal Ports Amid China Concerns

In response to escalating tensions surrounding the Panama Canal, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will head to Panama next week to engage with Central American leaders. This visit follows President Trump's allegations of Chinese meddling in canal operations, which sparked significant geopolitical concerns.

President Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction over the U.S.'s former control of the canal being transferred to Panama, a decision made over two decades ago. He has threatened to reclaim the waterway, citing financial grievances and alleged Chinese interference, which Panama has firmly refuted.

A critical development has seen a Hong Kong conglomerate divesting its stake in ports near the canal to a U.S.-led group, including BlackRock Inc., effectively granting American control over multiple global ports. This strategic acquisition seeks to mitigate the concerns raised by Chinese influence in the region's key maritime trade route.

