Left Menu

U.S. Reasserts Control Over Panama Canal Ports Amid China Concerns

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to visit Panama to address Trump's claims of Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. A Hong Kong-based firm sold its stake in nearby ports to BlackRock Inc., ensuring U.S. control. The move comes amid tensions over canal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 08:30 IST
U.S. Reasserts Control Over Panama Canal Ports Amid China Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to escalating tensions surrounding the Panama Canal, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will head to Panama next week to engage with Central American leaders. This visit follows President Trump's allegations of Chinese meddling in canal operations, which sparked significant geopolitical concerns.

President Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction over the U.S.'s former control of the canal being transferred to Panama, a decision made over two decades ago. He has threatened to reclaim the waterway, citing financial grievances and alleged Chinese interference, which Panama has firmly refuted.

A critical development has seen a Hong Kong conglomerate divesting its stake in ports near the canal to a U.S.-led group, including BlackRock Inc., effectively granting American control over multiple global ports. This strategic acquisition seeks to mitigate the concerns raised by Chinese influence in the region's key maritime trade route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025