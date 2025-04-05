UN Urges Pakistan to Halt Deportation of Afghans, Cites Human Rights Risks

The United Nations human rights experts have issued an urgent call for Pakistan to abandon its plans to forcibly remove Afghan refugees from cities like Islamabad and Rawalpindi. These actions could lead to the forced deportation of thousands of Afghans, including vulnerable groups such as women, children, and members of minority communities, back to Afghanistan, where they face severe human rights violations.

As per the latest reports, the deadline for the voluntary return of Afghans, originally set for March 31, may have been extended until April 10. The UN experts have emphasized that the decision to forcefully expel refugees is a violation of international refugee law, human rights, and the principle of "non-refoulement," which prohibits the return of refugees to situations where they face persecution or harm.

Millions of Afghans have sought refuge in Pakistan after fleeing violence, persecution, and instability in Afghanistan. Pakistan has historically played a vital role in hosting these refugees, with an estimated 1.5 million Afghan refugees currently residing in the country. The UN experts stress that the Pakistani government should continue to provide safe haven for these refugees, rather than forcing them into dangerous circumstances by deporting them back to Afghanistan.

Human Rights Violations and Increased Vulnerabilities

One of the primary concerns highlighted by the experts is the increased risk of violence, exploitation, and persecution faced by Afghan refugees, particularly women and girls. Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the rights of women and girls have been systematically dismantled. Women have been barred from accessing education, employment, and healthcare, and subjected to numerous other discriminatory practices. Deporting Afghan women, especially those who have fled such persecution, exposes them to the risk of gender-based violence and further marginalization in their home country.

The experts also raised alarms about the increased risk to vulnerable groups, including LGBTQI+ persons, ethnic and religious minorities, former government officials, human rights defenders, media workers, and individuals with disabilities. Many of these individuals would face persecution if returned to Afghanistan, where they could be targeted for their identities, beliefs, or previous affiliations. The UN experts emphasize that each refugee's case should be individually assessed to determine their specific protection needs.

Forced Returns and Escalating Crisis

The experts also pointed to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, which continues to face widespread insecurity due to terrorist attacks, political instability, and the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Taliban's rule. While Pakistan has long hosted Afghan refugees, the sudden policy change could result in mass displacement back to a country already overwhelmed by internal challenges.

Ahead of the March 31 deadline, the UN documented a concerning rise in arrests and detentions of Afghan nationals within Pakistan. Many of these individuals have expressed fears of retaliation, arrest, or even execution upon return to Afghanistan, where the Taliban has reportedly sought to punish those who had fled the country. With many refugees fearing persecution based on their previous actions or affiliations, the risk of arbitrary arrest and torture in Afghanistan is at an all-time high.

Impact on Children and Other At-Risk Groups

The impact of these forced deportations on children, especially unaccompanied minors, is particularly troubling. Many Afghan children who fled to Pakistan face an uncertain future. Without adequate protection and care, these children are at an increased risk of trafficking, child marriage, and abuse. Similarly, individuals with disabilities or older persons are also highly vulnerable and require special attention and support.

The UN experts have underscored the importance of safeguarding these populations, calling on the international community to come together to protect those who are at risk. They also stressed the need for Pakistan to consider other solutions, such as providing long-term refuge for Afghan nationals, including the possibility of resettling them in third countries.

Humanitarian Crisis and Funding Shortages

In addition to the human rights concerns, the UN experts expressed deep concern about the shrinking support for Afghan refugees due to funding cuts. Over the past year, donor countries have reduced their financial contributions to the Afghan humanitarian response, leading to shortages in aid and services. As a result, the UN and other humanitarian agencies are struggling to meet the needs of refugees and those internally displaced in Afghanistan.

The experts highlighted the need for durable solutions for Afghan refugees, including resettlement options and access to essential services. They warned that the rapid cessation of aid could have dire consequences, as both Afghan authorities and humanitarian organizations would be unable to provide adequate support to those returning from Pakistan.

The Need for International Cooperation

The UN experts have repeatedly emphasized the importance of international solidarity in addressing the Afghan refugee crisis. They call for the broader international community to step up its support for both Afghan refugees and internally displaced persons, offering long-term solutions and resettlement opportunities. The responsibility does not lie solely with Pakistan, but with the global community, which must work together to protect the rights and dignity of Afghan refugees.

In conclusion, the experts called on the Pakistani government to reconsider its plans to forcibly expel refugees, to ensure that those seeking protection from violence and persecution in Afghanistan are not subjected to further harm. The international community, particularly donor countries and humanitarian agencies, must provide the necessary resources to address the worsening situation and safeguard the rights of Afghan refugees.